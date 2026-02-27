Much-loved Trillick farmer and school bus driver remembered

THE recent passing of Seamus Kelly of Golan, Trillick has occasioned deep regret in his native parish of Kilskeery and further afield and also sees the passing of three members of the Kelly family in recent months.

Aged 88, the late Seamus had been in deteriorating health for some time, and his passing took place peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

The deceased was one of a family-of-five of the late James (Owen) and Winnifred Kelly of Golan, Trillick, a family well-known and highly-respected in the community. He initially attended the nearby primary school in Golan, this being his only formal education, but which paved the way for his future career and developed a strong work ethic that stayed with him for the rest of his life.

Upon leaving school in his early teens, he initially took up employment with the well-known McAleer and Teague building firm in Dromore but, on the death of his father, he took on the responsibility for the running of the family farm which nestles in the shadow of Brougher mountain and this was to be his mainstay for the rest of his life.

The late Seamus was a man of time and place, a practical person who relished working with his hands, which led him into repairing and maintaining machinery.

In the following years, he met his future wife of nearly 57 years, Margaret O’Brien, a native of Kinine, Trillick, and they were blessed with a family of four boys and two girls who are all held in high esteem by all who know them.

In more recent years, a new chapter opened for him when he took up employment with the WELB as a school bus driver servicing the local primary schools and making friendships which were to last for years.

He was blessed with patience, dedication and responsibility and never sought attention.

He also acted as a much-respected caretaker for Trillick primary school at the top of the town for approximately 20 years.

But there were many more threads to his life and the history of the locality and place mattered a lot to him. Stories and events were observed and for the late Seamus they deserved to be remembered and kept alive.

He was a major source of information for many who needed to know about the past. He also enjoyed traditional music and was a regular attender of music sessions organised locally, and it was appropriate that traditional music was played as his cortege entered the church.

As a man from natural hunting ground, he enjoyed the popular pastime of hunting, this being a family tradition passed down through the generations.

Despite many difficulties and many modern distractions, the late Seamus kept this age-old tradition alive for many years by organising the annual St Stephen’s Day hunt which attracted huntsmen from as far away as Moortown and Ardboe.

Throughout his long years, faith guided every element of Seamus’s life. He remained faithful of his religious duties and was an exemplary parishioner.

He was a much-respected and integral part of the local community but primarily he was a family man, and it was here he found solace and contentment. He continued to treasure the memories that shaped his life and he leaves behind an indelible legacy in the hearts of his family and all who knew him.

The esteem in which he and his family are held was reflected in the large numbers who attended the wake at his home and the Requiem Mass which took place in St Macartan’s Parish Church while many others tuned in on the webcam. The celebrant was Very Rev Padraig MacKenna PP, Trillick who, in his homily, spoke of hard work and a strong faith being the pillars of his long life. He was assisted by Canon John McKenna PE, Trillick.

Burial took place immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Deceased is survived by his wife: Margaret; his four sons: Jarlath, Mickey, Anthony and Owen; two daughters: Noeleen and Carmel; eleven grandchildren; his brother: Petey; his sister: Bernadette; and many other relatives and friends to all of whom we extend our deepest sympathy.

He was predeceased by his brother John and sister Mamie.