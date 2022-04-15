‘Much-needed’ female hygiene kits on the way to Ukrainian refugees

A REFUGEE support hub based in Omagh is sending out a large number of female hygiene packs to woman in need in refugee camps on the border between Poland and Ukraine.

The conflict in Ukraine has seen one of the largest displacements of people in modern times, with many Ukrainians having to leave everything they own and hold dear and flee to safety.

Many Ukrainians have ended up living in refugee camps and facilities on the Polish border. The current estimate of Ukrainians now living in Poland is over two million. These people are in need of even the most basic of essentials, including female hygiene products.

Advertisement

The Fermanagh and Omagh Refugee Hub, known as ERANO, has been running a drop-off point for people to donate female hygiene products which have been made up into packs and will be sent to these refugee camps.

Some of the items included in these packs are toothpaste and brushes, soap, sanitary towels and tampons, deodorant, baby wipes, shampoo and conditioner and hair brushes.

They were collected yesterday (Wednesday) by retired clergyman, Rev Clive Johnson, from Sion Mills, who took the packs to a lorry in Belfast and will distribute them to woman in refugee camps all over Poland.

‘blown away’

Mary Lafferty, who helped organise the appeal for Omagh Refugee Hub, said that she had been “blown away” by the generosity of local people and their donations.

She said, “People have been very generous with their donations of items and money.

“These items are much-needed by women in camps on the border between Poland and Ukraine.

Advertisement

“These women have had to leave everything they own and flee to safety.

“Hopefully, items like this will just make things a little bit easier for people who are going through something that is very hard to imagine.”