‘Much-needed’ homes to be ready early next year

The first phase of a new £26m social housing development being built on the former Adria site in Strabane should be ready for tenants by early next year.

The long-awaited scheme, known as Beechmount Village, will provide 150 much-needed homes as well as units for retail opportunities and a children’s play park.

The first phase timescale will see 40 houses available by spring 2023.

This has been confirmed by construction company, the Kevin Watson Group (KWG) and Habinteg Housing Association, who are responsible for house allocation within the development. Local councillors in Strabane have reacted positively to the news.

Independent Paul Gallagher, who has worked closely with KWG ever since the development began, said, “There is already a great demand for housing in the Strabane area and this development will be highly sought after.

“I’m delighted it’s happening and, as they say in Strabane, ‘it’s good for the town’.”

Sinn Fein councillor Michaela Boyle also praised the news.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the first phase of houses in Beechmount Village being available early next year,” she said. “They are much-needed homes for families with particular needs in a town which is under severe housing stress. Far play to Habinteg for taking the lead in bringing the houses along, particularly for those who require a certain type of dwelling as I know that there will be units available for families with disabled family members.

“That said, it is still not enough for the Strabane area.

“These houses, while very welcome, will not even make a dent in the increasing housing list in the area. With the ‘cost-of-living’ crisis we are seeing more people unable to afford rent and other costs so affordable housing is vital. We need to be building more and I know that the Minister for Communities Deirdre Hargey is committed to building more houses all across the North. We will continue to keep the pressure on the Minister to ensure Strabane gets its fair share.”