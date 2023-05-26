Multiple arrests in DCI Caldwell attempted murder probe

THE PSNI have carried out a series of arrests as part of their investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell, in Omagh three months ago.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team carried out what has been described as a ‘significant search and arrest operation’ in Omagh and Coalisland this morning (Friday)..

A total of 11 people – nine men and two women who are aged between 21 and 72 years old were arrested under the Terrorism Act. They have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave where they are currently being questioned by detectives.

It brings the total number of arrests in relation to the investigation to nearly 30 since the shooting at Youth Sport in Omagh on February 22.

DCI Caldwell was first pictured in public at a Garden Party on Wednesday when he had a private meeting with King Charles.