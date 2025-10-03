SOME towns have been left in darkness due to multiple power outages across Tyrone.

According to the Northern Ireland Electric (NIE) website there have been multiple power outages in Dungannon, Omagh, Newtownstewart Cookstown, Victoria Bridge, Strabane, Drumquin, Castlederg and other villages across the county.

The NIE has said they are currently assessing the situation as the Amber weather warning drops to yellow.

A police spokesperson added, “The storm has already caused significant damage and NIE Networks report around 50,000 customers are currently without power and there has been disruption to travel across the country with hundreds of fallen trees already reported. Significant work is beginning to restore power and clear roads. This recovery operation will continue into tomorrow.

“As we move out of the Amber phase of Storm Amy (ended at 8pm) we want to remind the public that although winds will begin to ease slightly, a yellow warning remains in place for strong winds across all of Northern Ireland until 23:59 on Saturday October 4. A yellow warning for rain is also in place until 12:00 on Saturday. This could cause further disruption and complicate recovery efforts.”

“NIE Networks has again urged the public to stay well clear of any power lines or damaged electricity equipment they may come across. This should be reported immediately.”