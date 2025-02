A Strabane woman has condemned scrambler riders after her disabled child was nearly run over outside their home.

Her appeal comes after two scramblers were seized in Ballycolman last week, amid growing concerns over anti-social behaviour in the area.

Speaking out about the dangers of these vehicles, the woman – who asked to remain anonymous – urged riders to consider the consequences of their actions.

“I would vigorously appeal to those with scramblers to remember that, each time they go out on one of these vehicles, they are putting people’s lives at risk, including their own,” she said.

“There are many people who could end up the victim of a scrambler-related incident, including vulnerable people like my child who don’t understand the dangers, and this needs to be considered when driving a scrambler, or any vehicle, around a built-up estate.”

Recalling the terrifying incident, which occurred in November, she said: “I was taking my daughter into town for an ice cream as a treat. Our car is parked at the front of the house, separated by a pathway.

“As we approached the gate, I heard the scrambler in the distance, but it was getting closer.

“Suddenly, the bike rounded the corner unsteadily, hit the kerb, and mounted the path at great speed. It raced towards where my child was standing, and I had to react immediately, pulling her back into the garden.

“The rider made absolutely no attempt to stop or slow down. If not for my quick reaction, I have no doubt my child would have been seriously injured, if not worse… It all happened so fast, and I will forever be grateful that it didn’t end in tragedy.”

The woman noted that, despite the speed of the incident, the rider appeared inexperienced and was not wearing protective gear.

Following the seizure of two scrambler bikes last week, the PSNI confirmed that enquiries are ongoing, with two individuals cautioned for motor-related offences.

Authorities have echoed concerns over the reckless use of these vehicles.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “While the use of these motorised vehicles can be fun, we urge owners and users to think about where they are using them and to learn the legalities surrounding their use.

“These vehicles should only be driven on private land where the landowner has given permission and should not be driven on pavements, roads, public property, or parks. Insurance and safety equipment must also be complied with in order to drive these vehicles legally.”