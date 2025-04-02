Murder accused has bail varied to allow him out into his garden

One of the men accused of the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell has had his bail varied to allow him out into his garden.

Alan McFarland, 47, of Deverney Park, Omagh, is charged with attempted murder and the preparation of terrorist acts in connection with the attack on the PSNI detective in February 2023.

McFarland previously had his bail altered to allow him to stay at his mother’s home, following a rat infestation at his previous bail address.

At Enniskillen Magistrates Court today, his defence counsel applied to have his bail varied again, this time to extend the area of his ankle tag to allow him into the garden and outhouse of the property.

This variation was agreed by mutual consent with the police, and was granted by District Judge Alana McSorely.