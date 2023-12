THE family of Trillick councillor, Patsy Kelly, who was abducted and murdered in 1974, has welcomed a Tyrone GAA motion calling for support to be provided to his relatives and others impacted by controversial new legacy legislation as they continue their fight for justice.

More than 100 delegates to last week’s Tyrone GAA Convention passed the motion which came amid ongoing serious concerns surrounding the impact of the UK Government’s controversial legacy bill.

The bill would provide an amnesty for those who took part in killings during the Troubles.

The motion passed by Tyrone GAA said that ‘insult was being heaped upon injury’ by the Legacy Bill, which is due to become law in May 2024.

“In this motion, Tyrone GAA support the campaign of the Brown family from Bellaghy (whose father, Sean was murdered in 1997), the Kelly family from Trillick, and all other families impacted by the legacy act, to have access to the justice system which could facilitate the emergence of the truth,” the motion stated.

“This access should not be time-limited. This motion also calls on both Ulster GAA and the National GAA to similarly record their support for the Browns, the Kellys and all families impacted by this Legacy Act.”

Tyrone GAA said that stalling tactics were being employed in the case of Patsy Kelly, who was abducted and killed on July 24, 1974.

A few weeks ago, the High Court was told that a lack of resources meant that the Kelly family may now never get the inquest that they had been campaigning for.

Patsy Kelly’s widow, Teresa, said she had been ‘shattered’ by the news.

But the family have vowed to carry on their fight for justice.

The couple’s son, Patsy, welcomed the statement by Tyrone GAA, saying that the gaelic community had also stood by the family in the immediate aftermath of the shooting 49 years ago.

“In July 1974, the GAA communities stood by us and called on their members to search relentlessly for the remains of my father, Patsy Kelly,” he said.

“Now, in 2023, they once again stand firm in their unwavering support of our family, Sean Brown’s family, and all denied justice by the Legacy Act.”