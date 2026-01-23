Omagh arts centre to host special Robert Burns evening

CHASE away those winter blues with a heart-warming evening of music, song and storytelling at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, to honour the wonderful works of beloved poet Robert Burns of Scotland.

Taking place on Friday, January 30 at 8pm, the event titled ‘Strabane Brass Band Burns Night’ will see Omagh musicians Gerarda McCann, Tom Sweeney, Calvin Davison and Bob Quick take to the stage alongside, of course, the fabulous Strabane Brass Band.

Described by event organisers has being a ‘heartwarming occasion’, there will be fantastic music and whiskey tasting on the night too… alongside haggis, if you are feeling traditional!

“Join Gerarda McCann, Tom Sweeney, Calvin Davison and Strabane Brass band in a Burns Night Celebration with Whiskey tasting and Haggis appreciation,” said an event spokesperson.

“There will be an amazing array of talent on the night, with three of Omagh’s top performers presenting specially-written arrangements of Ulster Scots music and poetry to celebrate Scotland’s national bard.”

Born in Dumfries, Burns is one of Scotland’s most iconic cultural figures and has often been described as ‘an international figure, committed to the cause of the working man’.

Burns Night is a long-standing tradition.

The first Burns Supper was held in July 1801, when nine of the poet’s close friends gathered to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the poet’s death.

The original event took place in Burns’ cottage in Alloway, Scotland, near the River Doon, and included a hearty meal, performances of Burns’ work, and a speech in honour of the great poet.

The evening proved such a success that it was decided to repeat the event the following year, this time in celebration of Burns’ birthday on January 25, 1759, thus beginning a tradition that continues to be enjoyed around the world today.

Don’t miss ‘Strabane Brass Band Burns Night’ taking place on January 30 at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh from 8pm to 9.50pm. Tickets cost £10 – £12.50. Everyone welcome.