Music galore in Dromore as the Ulster Fleadh flourishes

It was a huge week in Dromore, as hundreds of musicians and spectators came to the Tyrone town to take part, watch, and celebrate the Ulster Fleadh 2022.

People lined the streets and packed the bars to hear some of their favourite tunes from some of the province’s best musicians.

One of the highlights was a performance from the local group, ‘The Black Water Céilí Band’, who took to the stage to launch the event. Playing well-known reels and jigs, they got the crowds moving and stamping their feet.

There was also a fantastic performance of new music composed by well-known musician, Michael Rooney from Monaghan. Michael needs no introduction to followers of traditional Irish music, and his composition works are critically acclaimed globally. The new music performed on Thursday night, a suite of pieces named ‘Ómós na n-Ultachted’, was inspired by the historical context of Ulster leading to the present day, and the bright future of the places and its people. The music followed a number of historical events in the province, marking key milestones such as ‘The Flight of The Earls’, industry within the province, and reflected on ongoing issues such as emigration.

Other highlights included an opening and closing parade, which flowed through the town centre.

The parades featured colourful floats, while music and performers serenaded the streets. The opening parade on Friday also had a collection of vintage tractors and cars, which proudly lead street performers and musicians through the town.

On Saturday, people were able to watch some of the finest local acts from Ulster and beyond perform at the Big Ridge Stage.

Dromore and the many local volunteers with the comhaltas can proudly reflect on an outstanding week of tradition and culture, which lit up the summer, and will live long in the memories of all involved.