Mystery of the disappearing car after road accident near Omagh

Police are appealing for information about a car which mysteriously disappeared after an accident in Omagh.

The red Kia Soul was involved in an accident on Todd’s Road not far from the Beltany Road junction on February 8.

This is where the mystery takes over.

“The car was not driveable and the owner left it where it was so that he could arrange recovery,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“The car was off the road and not causing an obstruction. When the owner returned to lift the car it was no longer there.”

Police want to hear from anyone with information to get in touch.

“If you saw this vehicle being removed or know of its current whereabouts please contact police on 101 and quote reference number CC1470 of 11 February,” added the spokesperson.