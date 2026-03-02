Naming of Strabane bridge after councillor to take place in May

THE official naming of a Strabane bridge in honour of a former local councillor will take place in May.

Last September, Derry City and Strabane District Council agreed to name the footbridge across the River Mourne after former Sinn Fein councillor Ivan Barr, who died in 2008.

It brought an end to many years of controversy around the naming of the bridge, which first opened in 2015.

A proposal in 2016 to name the bridge after Mr Barr was blocked by then Regional Development Minister Mervyn Storey, who warned he would withdraw his department’s £1.4million contribution if the naming went ahead.

Faced with the prospect of ratepayers footing the bill, Mr Barr’s family reluctantly asked councillors not to proceed at that time, later accusing Mr Storey of ‘bullying’ the people of Strabane.

Responsibility for the bridge passed to council in 2022, and independent councillor Paul Gallagher immediately tabled a fresh motion, which passed despite unionist opposition.

A final vote confirming the naming reportedly took place last September.

A council spokesperson said Mr Barr’s had since been contacted about a naming ceremony.

It has now been agreed the ceremony will be held on May 9 to coincide with the anniversary of the former councillor’s death.

The event will be hosted by Mayor Ruairi McHugh and will involve a name plate/plaque being unveiled on the bridge.

The unveiling will be followed by a Mayoral reception in the Council Offices, Derry Road for members of the Barr family and invited guests.