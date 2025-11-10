Nearly 500 pigs die in Newtownstewart farm fire

THE FIRE Service has confirmed that 450 pigs have died in a blaze outside Newtownstewart.

The incident, which occurred at 10.45pm last night, saw emergency services tackle a shed fire on the Fyfin Road.

Firefighters from Newtownstewart, Strabane, Kilrea, Castlederg, Omagh attended the incident alongside a Specialist Support Vehicle from Omagh Fire Station, a Water Tanker from Pomeroy Fire Station and Aerial Support from Northland Fire Station.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said, “Unfortunately, approximately 450 pigs died in the incident.

“The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental ignition and the incident was dealt with by 2.58am”

Strabane MLA Daniel McCrossan said, “Terrible news coming out of Newtownstewart … about 450 pigs have died in an overnight fire at a farm on the Fyfin Road area of Newtownstewart on Sunday night.”