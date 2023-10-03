Netownstewart man jailed over ‘despicable’ assault

A NEWTOWNSTEWART man who grabbed a woman by the throat in front of her young daughter has been sentenced to nine months in jail for the ‘despicable’ attack.

Ciaran Wootton (26), of Main Street, appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, via videolink from Maghaberry Prison, charged with three counts of common assault.

Wootton is currently serving a three-year term – half in custody and then half on licence – for causing the death of Fermanagh woman Elaine McGarrity by dangerous driving in December 31, 2021.

Enniskillen Magistrates Court heard that, on March 26, police were called round to a property at Newtownstewart after reports of a domestic incident.

Upon arrival, the injured party told officers that a verbal row had begun which had led to the defendant shoving them against a van. He then assaulted her again, which led to a blackened eye and grabbed her throat.

Wootton continued his attack by grabbing the injured party around her throat once more and squeezed it to the point of her vomiting.

The young daughter of the injured party went to get her mother a drink of water afterwards only to be threatened by Wootton.

District Judge Alana McSorley told Wootton, “This is an absolute outrage and a despicable act against the injured party. Not to mention that a child was also traumatised.”

Wootton was sentenced to nine months in prison