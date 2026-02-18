New £12m Omagh Sainsbury’s store gets go-ahead from local council

A NEW £12m Sainsbury’s supermarket on the Great Northern Retail Park in Omagh was today granted planning approval.

The retail giant is proposing to create 100 new full-time and part-time jobs with the new store just off the A5 at its junction with the Tamlaght Road.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Councillors gave the green light for the ambitious development at a meeting this afternoon.

Christian Wakelin, head of Supermarket Development with Sainsbury’s, said that the application had received ‘widespread support’ from the people of Omagh, and that residents wanted ‘investment, choice and jobs.’

He added that the new store would contribute an estimated £4.6m to the local economy and £235,000 in extra rates revenue.

“This is clearly a sustainable development and will clearly bring more jobs. It will be the best of our estate in Northern Ireland and offer people the best shopping experience that we can,” he said.

The council decision was taken despite concerns over the potential traffic impact at one of the busiest junctions on the A5.

However, the Department for Infrastructure said that it was content with the application, and was not recommending major changes.

Sinn Fein councillor, Roisin Devine-Gallagher, said her concern surrounded the junction in ‘real-life. She added that there have been accidents there, and tailbacks on the slip road.

Her party colleague, Stephen McCann, said that they had heard a lot of ‘heavy, legal and technical’ information in relation to the application, and asked for reassurance that they were getting the ‘right advice.’

The Fermanagh and Omagh Council’s solicitor, who was present at the meeting, said that they had considered all the legal opinions expressed prior to making the recommendation to approve.