New £3m development in Omagh could create up to 60 jobs

ONE of Omagh’s longest-established businesses is embarking on a major £3 million redevelopment project that will not only transform its Killyclogher Road site but also provide a significant economic boost to the local community.

Family-owned dealership TC Autos will diversify its operations with the introduction of a modern petrol filling station, supermarket and retail space, creating 60 full and part-time jobs.

This marks a pivotal shift for the business, which has long been a key player in the area’s automotive industry.

The massive redevelopment was recently approved by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, two years after it was initially proposed.

Austin Maguire, director of TC Autos, said that he was ‘thrilled’ to see the new venture moving forward.

“This development will bring new opportunities, create local jobs, and strengthen the economy while complementing our car business,” he said.

The plans for the site include a deli counter, electric vehicle charging points, and 58 new parking spaces, all designed to enhance the convenience for customers, particularly commuters.

A modern supermarket will also be incorporated, providing essential services for the growing local population, which now numbers around 12,500 in the immediate vicinity of the area covered by the application site.

The redevelopment is expected to generate an annual turnover of £3 million and contribute to meeting the demand for additional convenience store space in Omagh. It comes at a time of significant growth in the Killyclogher area, with new housing developments making the project an investment for the future.

Omagh Chamber of Commerce chair, Johnny Edgar, said the development was to be welcome for bringing new employment to the town.

“TC Autos is a long-standing business locally and I’m sure that the customer service which has been the hallmark of their work will follow suit into this new evolution being brought about by this development,” he said.

“A new petrol filling station and forecourt in this location will prove to be a real convenience for the people at that end of the town. Hopefully, the vision for this development will be realised sooner rather than later and it is good to see TC Autos deciding to evolve the business and offer something else which sees them clearly identify what is required.”

The approval includes provisions for road improvements on the Knocknamoe Road, ensuring the development will integrate smoothly into the surrounding infrastructure. Work can only begin once these conditions are met.