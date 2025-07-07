New £430,000 project to improve flood defences in Castlederg

A £430,000 flood alleviation scheme in Castlederg is to begin later this month, Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmins has announced.

The remedial works, on the Elmwood Green Stream in the Fyfin Road area of Castlederg, are expected to take some eight months to complete.

Minister Kimmins said, “This significant investment in flood defences is good news for people in the Castlederg area. The Elmwood Green and Fyfin areas have experienced localised flooding in recent years, most notably during the 2017 north west flooding. Once complete this scheme will reduce the risk of river flooding within the Elmwood area of Castlederg.”

The scheme will include the provision of approximately 835 metres of concrete culvert and additional drainage works. A newly constructed open channel will convey water from the culvert outfall to the nearby River Derg.

Concluding Minister Kimmins said, “Recent changing weather patterns are bringing warmer temperatures, heavier rainfall and as a result, an increase in flooding and flood risk. We cannot control the weather – but we can take appropriate action to help mitigate the problems our changing climate can cause.”