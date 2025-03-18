New academy aims to tackle staff shortage in local tourism sector

A new ‘hospitality academy’ is to be created to address a shortage of staff in the Fermanagh and Omagh Council area.

Tourism is a huge industry for the region but there have been concerns in recent years about the lack of skilled hospitality workers to support the wide range of tourism-based businesses.

The local council is now taking action in a bid to tackle the skills shortage.

A tender has been issued for the creation of the new ‘hospitality academy’.

It is a joint project between the council and the Fermanagh and Omagh Labour Market Partnership.

The tender document states that following a ‘strategic assessment and engagement with local tourism and hospitality providers, it was identified that a Hospitality Academy was needed to help address the shortage of skilled labour supply in local tourism and hospitality industries’.

Companies interested in setting up and managing the proposed academy have until April 3 to submit their tender application.