New ambulance station opens in Strabane

A new ambulance station has opened in Strabane, replacing the outdated bungalow facility on the Derry Road.

The former station, part of the old Strabane Hospital estate, offered limited space and operated out of a single modular building.

The new two-storey premises provides staff with significantly improved working conditions and room for future growth.

The ground floor features a kitchen, rest room, computer suite, locker room and store, while the upper level includes two offices and a meeting room large enough to host operational briefings and training sessions.

The garage also contains a sluice, additional storage and electric vehicle charging points.

NIAS Interim Director of Operations, Neil Sinclair, said the upgrade reflects the organisation’s commitment to modernising its estate.

“Our frontline staff are right to expect high-quality facilities, and this new station offers a modern, safe environment from which they can respond to calls and take time to rest and recharge,” he said.

“It is vital that our estate keeps pace with the transformation of ambulance services and patient care.”