PLANS for a new glamping site in Dunamanagh have been submitted to council for consideration.

The application, for six glamping units, shared sauna, service hut, and bike and bin stores on lands close to Ballyartan Road, was recently submitted to the council’s planning portal.

A supporting Design and Access Statement, by agents Glampitect, said the site would provide “a new and exciting accommodation option… offering a unique relaxing and sustainable stay in nature.”

Advertisement

The statement added, “Demand for this type of rural accommodation is high throughout the country, which has also been shown to be true of other glamping sites.

“The development will increase footfall for local businesses and through correct marketing, should increase the length of time tourists remain in the local area.

“This will be beneficial to the local economy including tourist attractions, restaurants, other businesses and local services.

“The spplicant intends to build relationships with local businesses in the area to offer their goods and services to guests, including taxi services, shops, cafes, and restaurants.

“The operator will promote these services within the units, along with providing the guests with local knowledge of the many beauty spots to visit, allowing them to connect with nature.

“The operator also intends to use local businesses where possible to carry out groundworks and installation of services, utilising local suppliers and local labour.

“The development will also support local employment with the creation of two part-time roles for site cleaning and maintenance.