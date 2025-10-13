New artwork in Newtownstewart honours soldiers’ sacrifice

‘INVALUABLE service and sacrifice’ is the theme of a new artwork recently unveiled at the Somme Memorial Hall, Newtownstewart.

This interpretative community art project, commissioned by Derry & Raphoe Action, portrays silhouettes of the nine soldiers of the 36th Ulster Division who were awarded the prestigious Victoria Cross in recognition of their courage and valour at the Battle of the Somme on July 1, 1916.

A lone soldier stands amid the battlefield engulfed by a fountain of poppies acknowledging the ultimate ‘sacrifice’ of the men of the 36th Ulster Division and in recognition of all those who served during the Great War of 1914-1918.

The talented ladies who took part in the project are as follows: Joanne Alexander, Iris Baxter, Rosemary Clarke, Iris Connor, Jean Crawford, Marion Emery, Linda Feathers, Helen Graham, Margaret Gilchrist, Pam Mayers, Avril Millar, Debbie McCormack, Lavinnia McFarland, Elaine McKeag, Kim McLaughlin, Helen O’Connor, Amanda Porter and Roberta Thompson.

The ‘Inniskilling Fusiliers’ insignia kindly donated by Amanda Porter.

Thanks have been expressed to the Arts Council NI for the funding and Andrea Hayes Textiles who facilitated the project for her dedication and excellent work on the project.