New bid to stop increased charges plan at Omagh car park

The Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) is trying to block plans to increase charges at car parks in the centre of Omagh and Enniskillen.

On March 4, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council agreed to increase the cost of parking at the New Brighton Terrace car park in Omagh and the Quay Lane South and Shore Road West car parks in Enniskillen.

Motorists are currently charged 40p for three hours to park in the central locations. However, under the new proposals, this will rise to 40p per hour.

The new charges were due to come into operation today.

However, instead, the controversial plan will be discussed at a council meeting this evening after six UUP councillors requested a ‘call in’ to the decision.

A ‘call in’ is a process opened to councillors which allows them to ask for further examination of an issue before it is implemented.

The ‘call-in’ around the proposed increase in car parking charges was submitted by six UUP councillors; Rosemary Barton, Mark Ovens, Victor Warrington, Roy Crawford, John McClaughry and Robert Irvine.

In their submission, the councillors claimed the decision around the car parking charges was made without giving ‘full and proper consideration’ to the potential impact on local businesses.

“We believe that this decision was reached without adequate consultation with key stakeholders, including local business owners, residents, and community representatives, whose livelihoods and day-to-day activities will be directly affected by these changes.

“Increasing car parking charges is likely to deter shoppers and visitors from coming into the town centre, thereby placing additional strain on already struggling businesses.

“This is particularly concerning given the challenging economic climate and the ongoing efforts to revitalize and support our local retail and hospitality sectors.

“Furthermore, no clear assessment has been provided outlining the anticipated financial benefits of the increased charges in relation to the potential loss of footfall and trade.

“It is our firm belief that such a significant decision requires a more thorough examination of the economic and social consequences before being implemented.

“We call on the council to urgently review this matter, engage in meaningful consultation with those impacted, and explore alternative solutions that balance the need for revenue generation with the protection of our local businesses and the prosperity of our town centre.”

The council, which says the current car parking charges have remained unchanged since 2015, currently manage 39 car parks.

Of these, 26 are free car parks, with the other 13 operating on a ‘pay and display’ basis.

The paid car parks provide a total of 1,281 spaces.

There are currently three tariffs in operation across the ‘pay & display’ car parks: TS4 – 40p per three hours; TL4 – 40p per hour; and TL5 – 50p per hour.

In a report brought before last month’s meeting, the council said around 80% of the car-parking spaces it provides use the TL4 or TL5 tariff.

As part of a review of its parking strategy, council officials have recommended raising the rates at the Quay Lane South and Shore Road West car parks in Enniskillen, along with the New Brighton Terrace car park in the centre of Omagh, from TS4 to TL4.

“A change to the TL4 tariff will more appropriately reflect the location of these car parks,” stated the council report.

“Based on current occupancy levels within these three car parks, implementation of the TL4 tariff (40p per hour) is expected to contribute to increased income from off street car parking to support the delivery of Council’s priorities and objectives.”