BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

New bus shelter installed on busy road in Coalisland

  • 1 September 2025
New bus shelter installed on busy road in Coalisland
The new bus shelter.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 1 September 2025
Less than a minute

A NEW bus shelter has been installed on Gortgonis Road, Coalisland, providing welcome cover for local students just in time for the start of the new school year this month.

The project, supported by local residents and delivered through Mid Ulster District Council, will help protect pupils from the unpredictable autumn and winter weather as they wait for school transport.

Independent councillor Dan Kerr said, “The new shelter will make a real difference for young people in the area, particularly during the colder months. I’d like to extend my thanks to council staff member Anne for dealing with this request so swiftly, and to the residents whose support helped bring it forward.”

Advertisement

Related posts:

Work continues to repair storm damage to Dungannon church New camino walk to take place through Tyrone countryside Renewed appeal as probe continues into Strabane arson attack

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn