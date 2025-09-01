New bus shelter installed on busy road in Coalisland

A NEW bus shelter has been installed on Gortgonis Road, Coalisland, providing welcome cover for local students just in time for the start of the new school year this month.
The project, supported by local residents and delivered through Mid Ulster District Council, will help protect pupils from the unpredictable autumn and winter weather as they wait for school transport.
Independent councillor Dan Kerr said, “The new shelter will make a real difference for young people in the area, particularly during the colder months. I’d like to extend my thanks to council staff member Anne for dealing with this request so swiftly, and to the residents whose support helped bring it forward.”
