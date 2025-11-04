New campaign to support victims of domestic abuse

A NEW campaign has been launched to support domestic violence victims across the North.

Justice Minister Naomi Long, Women’s Aid and PSNI have welcomed Loose Women’s Facing it Together campaign, focused on raising awareness of domestic abuse and the support available, to Northern Ireland.

Sarah Mason, CEO at Women’s Aid Federation Northern Ireland and Detective Chief Superintendent Zoe McKee, Head of Public Protection Branch at PSNI met with Loose Women panelist Nadia Sawalha at CastleCourt Shopping Centre yesterday as she broadcast live on the lunchtime show to announce the next stage of the campaign – the roll out of a new Facing It Together poster that will be displayed in the shopping centre and other nationwide locations, helping people identify the signs of domestic abuse and the support available to those in need.

Producers of the daytime programme worked with Department of Justice, The Executive’s Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG) Directorate, PSNI’s Public Protection Branch, Women’s Aid Federation Northern Ireland and Men’s Advisory Project (MAP) NI to spotlight local services providing support available in the North.

Justice Minister Long said; “Domestic abuse is a horrendous crime which has a lasting effect on victims and their families.

“I am delighted to support this campaign to raise awareness of this issue and to encourage victims to come forward for help.

“This campaign builds on the body of work being taken forward by my Department to prevent domestic abuse, provide support to victims and hold perpetrators to account.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Zoe McKee, Head of Public Protection Branch at PSNI commented; “Domestic abuse is a life changing crime that affects all our communities. Anyone can be a victim. We are supporting the ‘Facing It Together’ campaign through raising awareness of the issues related to domestic abuse. As a police service, we stand with victims, survivors, partners and communities to stop abuse and hold perpetrators to account.

“Last year we recorded 32,763 domestic abuse incidents and nearly 20,000 domestic abuse crimes, meaning that on average a domestic abuse incident was reported every 16 minutes.

“We are also making, on average, 84 arrests each month for domestic related offences. We know there is under reporting of domestic abuse and this could be the tip of the iceberg.

“We cannot lose sight that behind each number is a person whose life has been affected by abuse. If you are experiencing or have witnessed domestic abuse, please tell us. We will help.”

Sarah Mason, CEO, Women’s Aid Federation Northern Ireland also commented; “Women’s Aid NI were thrilled to be part of the ITV Loose Women Facing it Together campaign coming to Belfast this week.

“A year on since we saw the launch of the first End Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy in NI, with a first year action plan focussed on prevention, a brave step but a powerful one to get us on the road of shifting society and actioning change.”

For further help and information, contact the Domestic Abuse Helpline for Northern Ireland on 0808 802 1414