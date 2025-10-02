New concerns as Julian may need surgery in Paris hospital

THE plight of Julian McIntyre, the young Strabane man fighting for his life in a Paris hospital, has taken a worrying turn as doctors warn he may need to undergo surgery abroad due to the severity of his condition.

Julian fell seriously ill two weeks ago while on a family holiday to Euro Disney, just a day before they were due to return home. His lungs were filled with fluid, and when partially cleared, an abscess was discovered. He currently remains on strong antibiotics to combat a infection, making it impossible for him to fly home for life-saving treatment.

Efforts to fund an air ambulance have raised almost £14,000 to date, but unless his condition improves, Julian may have to have surgery in France.

His aunt, Sandra, described the emotional toll on his parents, Bill and Lynda.

“Bill and Lynda are absolutely exhausted still and are heartbroken at seeing their son get sicker by the day,” she said. “Julian is just lying in a hospital bed and there’s nothing either of his parents can do. He is in a coma so, thankfully, cannot feel any pain that he may be in but it is an awful situation.

“Bill and Lynda have had to move hotels as well as the one they were in needed the room so that’s another added stress. They just want Julian home.”

A charity concert in support of Julian will take place next Thursday (October 9) at the Bog Hall in Sion, headlined by Julian’s favourite artist, country singer Katelynn Marie. Tickets are £5 and can be purchased through Sandra, with all proceeds, including a raffle on the night, going toward the family and the air ambulance fund.