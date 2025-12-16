New creative writing project launched by Omagh Pride group

A NEW creative writing programme designed to build confidence, connection and community through expression has been launched by Omagh Pride.

Led by award-winning poet and facilitator Cat Brogan, ‘Rainbow Writes: Empowering LGBTQ+ Voices Through Creative Expression’ will run between January and March 2026.

The space will be welcoming, supportive and accessible to anyone across Tyrone and Fermanagh who is interested in writing, storytelling or trying something new – whether you’re a complete beginner or an experienced writer.

Offering eight free creative writing workshops, one-to-one mentoring, and opportunities to contribute to a published zine, a podcast and a final showcase event in Omagh, the project centres LGBTQ+ stories and visibility, although you do not need to identify as LGBTQ+ to take part.

Participants can choose their very own level of involvement in the project’s public outputs, including performing at the showcase, featuring in the zine or contributing to the podcast.

Lead artist Cat Brogan, poet and spoken word artist from Omagh, said that there are ‘powerful stories in this area’.

“Rainbow Writes gives people the skills and support to tell their stories in their own voice – everyday stories, queer stories, migration stories, rural stories…

“I can’t wait to get started,” she added.

Cat Brogan is the 2024 Ulster Poetry Slam Champion, a BBC Edinburgh Fringe Slam Champion and represented Dublin in the UNESCO 2025 Slamovision competition.

Rainbow Writes is supported by The Arts Council of Northern Ireland through its New Small Grants Programme and funded by the Department for Communities.

Anyone interested is invited to complete the short form at: bit.ly/rainbowwritesomagh