New era begins for Holy Trinity College in Cookstown

HOLY Trinity College has marked a major milestone for education in Cookstown, welcoming parents, guardians and local residents to a special Community Open Event to officially showcase its brand-new school building and facilities.

Originally announced in January 2013, the ambitious project has been supported by a £38 million investment.

Ground was officially broken on May 2, 2023, paving the way for a purpose-built campus designed to enhance learning and opportunity for young people across Mid Ulster.

Principal Isabel Russell officially opened the event, sharing the story behind the development before leading a guided tour through the new building.

She described the occasion as ‘an amazing milestone’ for the school, its pupils and the wider community.

“Every subject, teacher and pupil will benefit greatly from our new facilities,” Ms Russell said.

“With so many brilliant opportunities, we are focused on educating every child inclusively, keeping them here from age 11 to 18, and giving them the skills they need for future employment.”

The state-of-the-art campus includes specialist learning spaces where pupils can gain hands-on experience in areas traditionally delivered by further education colleges, including engineering, hair and beauty, drama and music.

“One of the key areas we are proud of is our new Hospitality Centre,” Ms Russell explained. “Our HTC Chef’s Corner will allow us to train chefs up to Level 3. We can also offer apprenticeships in engineering, which will be a fantastic boost for the Mid Ulster economy and the many local firms working in that sector.”

Ms Russell also acknowledged the generosity of local businesses that supported the project throughout its development.

“Many businesses donated so generously,” she said.

“It highlights the importance of education in this community, and their belief in it.

“We want to carry that belief forward, which is why we have invested so heavily in every aspect of this project.

“This evening has been about coming together to celebrate what we have achieved, and the bright opportunities that lie ahead for our young people.”