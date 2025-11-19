New facilities at Castlederg leisure centre to open in January

MEMBERS of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Health and Community Committee have approved pricing for new Active Wellness membership in Derg Valley Leisure Centre.

Head of Community Development and Leisure, Barry O’Hagan, said the upgrading of the centre’s existing steam room area to a new wellness suite, including a new cryotherapy spa and Infra-red therapy cabins, will be fully operational and open in January.

Mr O’ Hagan added: “This will be a first of its kind for Council and will move towards a wellness and recovery offering, with cryotherapy and infra-red therapy offering distinct yet complementary health and wellness benefits.

“The new wellness suite will cater for existing members and will provide recovery and wellness opportunities to the wider community.

“It is envisaged that this will bring additional members to Derg Valley Leisure Centre from the local community and the wider district, providing enhanced wellness opportunities for those involved in sport, activities, general fitness and active ageing.”

The Active Wellness Membership, which will give members daily access to both treatments, will cost an additional £10 per month on top of any concessional and non-concessional, council leisure facility membership fees.

There will also be a pay-as-you-go option for non-members, with one-time access to treatments costing £10 each.

“These rates have been bench marked against other facilities with similar offerings and provide value for money on comparison with other provisions in the wider area,” Mr O’Hagan said. “Just as a comparison these infra-red saunas are £15 a go in the private sector, so you could use it ten [or] 12 times on top of your membership for an extra £10.

“It is proposed that a leisure price working group is convened to meet over the coming months to look at this pricing and the wider leisure offering across sites.

“Derg Valley will hold a series of taster sessions in December with local clubs, user groups and individual members to gain feedback on the new facilities and proposed pricing.

“This feedback will be collated and brought to the price working group for consideration.”

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs asked why the price could not be set during the upcoming, overall review of the district’s leisure prices.

Mr O’Hagan clarified: “We would like to open this new facility in January, we have to have prices, and members need to approve those prices.”