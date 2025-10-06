New funding opportunity for rural businesses in Tyrone

RURAL micro-businesses in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area are being encouraged to apply for funding of up to £7,500 through the Rural Business Development Grant Scheme (RBDGS).

The scheme is funded through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ (DAERA) Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) Programme, and is delivered in partnership with local councils.

It aims to support the sustainability and growth of rural micro-businesses by offering financial assistance towards the purchase of capital equipment, enabling them to become more competitive, resilient, and capable of creating employment opportunities.

Funding can be used towards a wide range of capital items including computer equipment and software, e-commerce websites, new or upgraded equipment and machinery, as well as mobile machinery such as scissor lifts, forklifts or ride-on lawn mowers.

Businesses that received funding in previous years are eligible to apply again. The deadline for submissions is October 30.

Workshops will take place on the following dates: