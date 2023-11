A NEW spectator stand which club officials say will be ‘spectacular’ will be part of the latest phase of work in an ongoing £1 million redevelopment at the home of the Stewartstown Harps GAA club.

The new stand will have capacity for 800 people, a presentation area and lighting. It is part of the £400,000 phase two scheme which the club hopes will boost the amenities being provided for members of all ages at Mullaghmoyle Park, just outside the town.

Next year, 2024, the club will celebrate the centenary of the first of its two Tyrone senior championship titles.

Officials, including chair Cathal Coyle, made a presentation at a recent meeting of Mid-Ulster District Council’s development committee. The club is seeking £60,000 in funding from the council’s Capital Discretionary Grant.

Mr Coyle told councillors that the club’s plans are ‘ambitious’.

He added that, in addition to the covered spectator stand, there would also be provision for a new state of the art play-park for children, a new entrance to improve accessibility to the ground and a ball wall for camogie, football and hurling complete with a 4G surface.

“Our club development project in its development, implementation and future use will serve a range of important facilities for our club members and the local and wider community in Mid-Ulster.”

The work being done by the club was welcomed by a number of local councillors.

Overall, the club is investing more than £1 million in its development plans.

A new training pitch has already been provided.