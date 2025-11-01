New ‘Heart Warriors’ group launched in Omagh

A NEW group is being set up in the Western Health Trust area to support individuals living with heart failure and their families.

The first meeting of the Heart Failure Warriors Support Group NI local branch took place last Monday in Omagh.

The group aims to provide education, resources, peer support and a sense of community for patients affected by heart failure.

Denise Whittle, Heart Failure Nurse Specialist, said, “Heart Failure Warriors is dedicated to empowering individuals living with heart failure.

“The group offers practical resources, support, and education to improve quality of life.

“We’re delighted to now extend this support to the Western Trust area.”

The launch event will feature an inspirational talk from Nicole McKelvie, chair of the group, who will share her personal journey of living with heart failure.

This will be followed by a presentation from Dr Sinead Hughes, Consultant Cardiology Lead at the Western Trust, and attendees will have the chance to meet Western Trust Heart Failure Nurse Specialists to discuss any questions or concerns.

The group plans to meet monthly, alternating venues across the Western Trust area, providing ongoing opportunities for learning, connection, and support.

Denise added, “Everyone is welcome. Our goal is to build a community where patients and their families feel supported and informed.”

For more information, visit the Heart Failure Warriors NI website at heartfailurewarriorsni.com or email info@heartfailure warriorsni.com. You can also follow the group on Facebook or call 07355 695734 for details.