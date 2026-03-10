Sixmilecross project aims to stop kids arriving at school hungry

A PRIMARY school in Sixmilecross is tackling food insecurity among pupils thanks to a new funding boost.

Cooley Primary School and Nursery Unit has received a £1,500 grant from Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme to support a new initiative designed to help pupils who may arrive at school without having eaten.

The project, titled ‘Fight The Hunger Pangs,’ will benefit the school’s 100 pupils by providing nutritious snacks to children who may not have eaten before the school day begins or have no food for break time. Running alongside the school’s existing Breakfast Club, the initiative ensures that no child has to learn on an empty stomach.

Principal Gail Cuthbertson explained, “Sometimes children come to school on an empty stomach not necessarily because their families can’t afford food, but because family life is busy. Mornings can be rushed, people are trying to get out the door or catch the bus, and things can simply be forgotten. Everyone is doing their best.”

She continued, “Our staff are very aware of the signs that a child may be hungry and can offer food quietly and discreetly, without putting anyone on the spot. Everything is done with a low-key approach; there is no blame and no shame. When children aren’t hungry, they are able to concentrate better and engage more fully in their learning.”

Support

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support other community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Claire De Silva, head of Community at Tesco, said, “We’re delighted that we can help schools like the Cooley Primary School and Nursery Unit. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit people of all ages and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”