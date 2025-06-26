New initiative to assess housing needs in Clady village

THE Housing Executive is currently examining the demand for social housing in Clady village.

It’s part of the Executive’s Rural Housing Need Test Programme.

A spokesperson for the organisation said they were responsible for identifying where there may be a shortage of social housing.

“We understand that those in need of a home may not always register on our waiting lists,” said the spokesperson.

“Through a Rural Housing Need Tests we simply provide an opportunity for people in a particular area to come forward and speak to our housing advisors about their housing requirements and if necessary, make an application with us.

“We will assess the level of housing need of each new applicant using our points system.

Both the Housing Executive and Housing Associations allocate social housing based on need using the same waiting list for an area.”

Anyone who is interested in social housing in Clady or is finding it difficult to find suitable accommodation is asked to email rural.housing@nihe.gov.uk.