New inquest ordered into five UVF murders

MID-ULSTER MLA, Patsy McGlone, has welcomed the fresh inquest into the murder of five Catholic Tyrone men who were killed by the UVF more than 30 years ago.

The inquiry will take account of ‘deficiencies’ in the original investigations and inquest, in a move ordered by Attorney General Dame Brenda King.

Sean Anderson, Thomas Armstrong, Dwayne O’Donnell, Thomas Casey and Phelim McNally were murdered in four separate attacks between 1988 and 1991.

The SDLP MLA said, “I welcome the fresh inquests into these five murders by the UVF in the Mid Ulster area. The families of these men deserve to know the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths, and if any collusion took place between the army and loyalist paramilitary groups.

“Nobody has the right to murder with impunity, whether paramilitary, armed forces, or anyone else. It’s important that any new evidence is looked at in full, and appropriate action taken as a result.

“These cases, again, highlight the futility of the British Government’s ‘Legacy Bill’ which threatens to close down families’ route to truth and justice.”

Phelim McNally, 28, was murdered in a gun attack near Coagh in 1988.

Thomas Casey, 57, was shot at a friend’s house in Cookstown in 1990.

Seventeen-year-old Dwayne O’Donnell and Thomas Armstrong, who was 52 were murdered at Boyle’s Bar in Cappagh, County Tyrone, in 1991.

Sean Anderson, who was 32, was killed behind the wheel of his car in Pomeroy in 1991.