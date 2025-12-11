New jobs plan after Omagh bakery given go-ahead for relocation

A MULTI-MILLION pound relocation that will transform one of Omagh’s most successful businesses – and increase its workforce to more than 100 – has been granted planning permission.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has approved plans for Mullaghmore Bakery to redevelop the former Naturelle Consumer Products factory on the Mountjoy Road.

The project includes a new ‘Made in Omagh’ bakery and coffee shop, and is expected to increase staffing levels from around 80 to more than 100.

Work on the major redevelopment is due to begin in spring 2026, with completion expected within eight to ten months. Preparatory works have already begun on the site, which has been vacant for more than a decade.

Mullaghmore Bakery has described the move to the prominent town-centre location as essential for its continued expansion.

Established in 1980 by John and Kathleen Corrigan, the business currently operates from separate units in the Gortrush Industrial Estate and is now run by the second and third generations of the family.

The company produces around 150 products, and the redevelopment is expected to further revitalise the Mountjoy Road area, following the recent completion of the Omagh Digi Hub.

“Relocating to the former Naturelle Consumer Products site will enable us to have all our employees and production facilities on one purpose-built site,” said Damian Corrigan, head of the product development team, when the plans were announced last year.

The building has a long industrial history, originally opening as Tyrone Shoe Factory in 1968 before later housing Naturelle Consumer Products and, more recently, Tyrone Timber Frames Ltd.