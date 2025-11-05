New measures introduced after suspected avian flu cases in Tyrone

ALL kept birds and poultry must be housed indoors as part of new measures introduced today across the North.

It follows recent suspected avian flu cases at farms in Tyrone and Fermanagh.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), said it legally requires all bird keepers, including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

This measure supplements the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) in Northern Ireland on November 1.

In addition, a ban on the gatherings of galliforme (including pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkey, guinea fowl), anseriforme (including ducks, geese, swans) and poultry will be implemented in conjunction with this housing order.

Similar measures are also being implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) in the Republic.

Announcing the decision to introduce a housing order, DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said: “I have taken the decision to introduce housing measures for all poultry and captive birds and a ban on certain bird gatherings and I welcome the announcement that a similar order is coming into effect in Ireland. Officials will continue to remain in close contact with counterparts in ROI.

“This will help ensure industry across both jurisdictions are protected as much as possible as we move through the remainder of this HPAI season. This decision will mean that all poultry and captive bird keepers must keep their birds housed or otherwise separate from wild birds.

“This strengthens actions taken by my department to ensure mandatory biosecurity measures were implemented, since 1 November 2025.

“Northern Ireland relies heavily on the agri-food industry as a source of employment. Poultry and egg production contributes significantly to the economy, valued at over £600 million, and it is vital that we do all we can to support industry efforts to keep HPAI out.”

The Chief Veterinary Officer for NI, Brian Dooher said: “I am urging all flock keepers to please take action now to improve biosecurity so as to reduce the risk of transmission of avian influenza to poultry or other captive birds.

“Anyone who keeps birds and poultry, not just those in the commercial sector, will now have a legal obligation to adhere to the housing order requirements, which are there to protect your flock. Incursions of avian influenza have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy.”