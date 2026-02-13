New group formed to lead regeneration of key Omagh site

AMBITIOUS plans to celebrate County Tyrone’s rich heritage and inspire future innovation have been unveiled as the newly formed St Lucia Regeneration Committee held its inaugural AGM in Omagh.

The meeting took place at South West College recently, where Frances Folliard oversaw the election of officers. James Herron was appointed chair, with Tony Watson as vice-chair. Matthew Bell takes on the role of secretary, Dwayne Marshall was elected treasurer, and Stevan Patterson was named liaison officer.

The committee used the gathering to outline a number of potential projects for the site of the former British Army barracks in Omagh, including proposals for a military museum, a County Tyrone museum, and a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr Patterson said the discussion reflected the depth of local history and the desire to see it properly showcased.

A collector in attendance passed around a historic sword dating from 1793, offering a tangible reminder of the area’s past.

“It shows what history we have in the local area so deserving of a home to be shown in,” he said.

Members of the public also contributed ideas and feedback, while several experts volunteered to provide advice to the committee in the future – support the group said it greatly appreciates.

To help cover operating costs, the committee agreed to introduce an annual membership fee of £20, open to all members of the public. Steps are also being taken to open a bank account to allow the group to apply for funding.

Discussion around the proposed Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation coincided with the 90th anniversary of the Ferguson System’s landmark patent developments. February 5 marked nine decades since what Mr Patterson described as the ‘Ferguson System Day of Patents’, recognising the groundbreaking engineering achievements of Harry Ferguson and his team in Tyrone between 1933 and 1935. Mr Patterson noted the significance of holding the meeting at South West College, given that Thomas MacGregor Greer – the principal financial backer of Ferguson and his pioneering tractor system – had links to the former Cookstown Technical College, now part of the college campus.

He also referenced recent discussions at Stormont about the possibility of establishing a Northern Ireland sports museum, suggesting such a facility could be incorporated into the proposed innovation museum.

“Why not have the museum on the same site to honour all the great innovators and achievers from all walks of life, including sports?” he said. “This museum would have research and development facilities to inspire future innovators and achievers.”