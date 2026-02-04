New Omagh-based Women’s Aid service launched following merger

THE CEO of the newly merged Fermanagh and Omagh Women’s Aid has said the coming together of the two services will strengthen support for women and children across the Omagh district and wider region.

Kerrie Flood, formerly interim CEO of Fermanagh Women’s Aid, announced the merger this week, describing it as ‘an important step forward’ in supporting those affected by domestic and sexual violence.

“This merger brings together two trusted organisations with a shared feminist, human-rights-based ethos, which recognises domestic and sexual violence as both a cause and consequence of gender inequality,” she said.

“We believe women and children have the right to live free from violence, abuse and coercive control.

“By uniting our experience, resources and expertise, we are strengthening sustainability while continuing to deliver trauma-informed, non-judgemental support that prioritises safety, dignity, choice and confidentiality.”

Ms Flood stressed that there will be no reduction in frontline services as a result of the merger.

“Women and children will continue to receive the same high-quality support from the staff teams they know and trust,” she said.

“This decision follows careful planning and consultation, with the safety and wellbeing of women and children at the heart of every discussion.”

The newly merged service will be formally launched in Omagh on Tuesday, March 10, just after International Women’s Day.

The launch event will take place at the Strule Arts Centre from 10am to 1pm, and will reflect on the history of both organisations while setting out a shared vision for the future.

Free tickets will be available via Eventbrite through the Women’s Aid social media channels from Monday, February 9.

Updates to the service contact numbers will also be shared across our social media channels in the coming days.

Ms Flood concluded, “To any woman or child experiencing abuse: our doors remain open, our support remains unchanged, and you are not alone.”