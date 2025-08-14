New Omagh CBS principal keen to make his mark on the school

THE new principal of Omagh CBS says he is looking forward to enhancing the rich heritage of the school as he prepares to welcome back students from the beginning of next month.

Stephen Keown, who is from Limavady, has been appointed to the post after the retirement of Foncy McConnell. He began in the role on August 1, and today will welcome A-Level students back for their exam results.

Mr Keown was previously vice-principal of St Mary’s College in Derry, principal of St Benedict’s College in Randalstown and head of King’s College International School in Hangzhou, China.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Ulster Herald, he said the opening of the new Strule Shared Education Campus – now scheduled for September 2028 – was among the major challenges which he is relishing.

“I am very fortunate to be joining a successful and positive school community. God willing, I will be able to contribute something positive for the future,” he said.

“It will be good to start the year and become acquainted with the boys, their parents and the wider Omagh community. This will initially be about what I can contribute to the school, and then in the next few years looking forward to the excitement of moving to the new Strule campus.

“The Strule campus has been said to be the blueprint for education in the North. I have met with the project manager, and from initial conversations, the potential for the schools to be forerunners for Northern Ireland and contributing to what here can be, the opportunities for the young people and education generally are immense.”

“For the Omagh area, the potential for this campus is enormous. I have a background in shared education in Derry and Limavady and also spent some time in China where I was over an educational campus where schools were working together.”

Mr McKeown said the experience of working in China was ‘wonderful’. He said that their focus on education, and its value, were among the positives which he saw there.

“My hope is that during my time in Omagh CBS, we will be able to learn from some of the experiences of being in China, and see how we can develop what is of value to the local community,” he added.

Advertisement

“Omagh CBS is a highly thought-of school. The challenges for young people have changed, and we are entrusted by parents to try and education their child to make the most of their opportunities, and see what we can contribute to the local community as well.”