ONE of Omagh’s most historic buildings is set to be transformed into a new hotel as part of a £5 million investment plan.

The new hotel will be known as ‘The Foundary.’ It will include 22 bedrooms, a restaurant capable of seating 100 people, a unique Whiskey Bar and a rooftop health and well-being area complete with a hot-tub facility and panoramic 360 degree views.

James McCallan of the Carrickmore firm, Ballymore Services received planning approval for the ambitious project at a meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s Planning committee.

According to the developers, it is hoped the re-development of the landmark building will also act as a catalyst for the rejuvenation of the town centre.

“This building is in the heart of the town centre and is Grade B listed structure dating from 1864,” said Peter Dolan of ADP Architects, based in Campsie, who is the agent for the scheme.

“For the business to be viable, all the facilities proposed need to be operational and supporting each other. The proposed hotel could do for Omagh what the opening of the Merchant Hotel did for the former Ulster Bank headquarters in Belfast.

West Tyrone Sinn Fein councillor, Stephen McCann welcomed the development.

“This is a great vision to bring the building back into use. It will rejuvenate the town centre and create jobs. It is a brilliant investment for this area.”

The development was also welcomed by DUP councillor, Errol Thompson.