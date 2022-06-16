New parking restrictions for ‘wild west’ Coalisland

NEW parking restrictions in Coalisland – which a councillor says has been described as the ‘wild west’ in terms of traffic management – have been approved by Mid Ulster District Council’s environment committee.

Following the completion of the public realm scheme in the area, the Department for Infrastructure plans to introduce two loading bays on Main Street and no waiting at any time but loading and unloading will be permitted at section of Barrack Square and Stewartstown Road.

Large sections of Main Street, Barrack Street and The Square will also be designated as maximum two hour parking bays with no return permitted within two hours. This limit will be applicable from Monday to Saturday 8.15am to 6.15pm.

Councillor Clement Cuthbertson said, “Anyone who has driven through Coalisland in the past knows what it is like. It has been described as the wild west so it is good that this enforcement will be in place.”