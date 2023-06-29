New pet crematorium plans

A NEW pet crematorium on the outskirts of Omagh will be the first of its kind west of the Bann, if it is given the green light by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC).

Proposals for the new facility have been lodged with planners this week. It will allow for no more than four cremations a day, and will cater for medium to large-sized animals, with the biggest animal which can be catered for likely to be a large dog.

At the moment, there are just four other pet crematoriums in the North. Each of them are located in the vicinity of Belfast.

The one in Omagh is earmarked for the Tattykeel Road, Clanabogan. The proposal has been made by local chimney sweep, Paul Kelly.

Chartered Town Planner, Oonagh Given, who is the agent for the development, said in a supporting statement for the plan that it would result in the installation of a ‘low-volume’ incineration facility designed to take not more than 50 kilograms per hour.

The proposal will use an existing building, which is currently utilised as a welder’s workshop, and will have one worker, the applicant.

“Deceased pets will be collected and brought to the site by the applicant… Cremations will take place during the daytime, and the cremated remains will be returned to the owner by the applicant,” she said.

In most cases, it is expected that the deceased pet will be picked up from the vet, though in some cases, it could be from the owner’s home.

After cremation, the remains will be placed in a vessel of choice, which the operator will return directly to the owner.

There are plans to install equipment which is used for pet cremations throughout the world.

An air quality assessment for the proposed new facility has already been carried out.

Planners and councillors in Fermanagh and Omagh District Council will now have to decide whether the proposed facility is given the go-ahead or refused.