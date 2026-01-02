New photo released as search for Cookstown man continues

POLICE are continuing to appeal for information on the whereabouts of Cookstown man Taylor Stewart, and are today releasing an image of him on the night he went missing.

Taylor, aged 21, is pictured in the Church Heights area of the town at around 5.30am on New Year’s Day, Thursday, January 21.

Local policing Inspector Wilson said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Taylor’s welfare and the community will see on the ground as we continue to conduct our enquiries.

“We now believe Taylor was wearing blue jeans with a brown belt, a long sleeved white shirt with a red square pattern, and green / brown boots. He is approximately 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with dark hair and brown eyes.

“We thank everyone who has come forward with information so far, and we now want to appeal directly to anyone who may have been out and about in the area at the time Taylor was last seen.

“Taxi drivers, for example, may have still been transporting New Year’s Eve revellers. If you recognise Taylor from this image, please make contact with us. Even a seemingly insignificant piece of information could help.”

Inspector Wilson continued: “We would also ask that anyone with dashcam, CCTV or a doorbell camera check their footage, and that key-holders check their premises. We know that some buildings may be closed to the public for the holiday season, and Taylor may have sought shelter from the current freezing conditions.

“Additionally, if you have an outbuilding, garage or shed at your home, please ensure that Taylor has not made his way inside.

“Anyone with information should contact police immediately on 101, or 999 in an emergency. The reference number to quote is 1108 of 01/01/26.”