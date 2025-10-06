New plan looks at increasing pupil numbers at Carrickmore school

AN officer from the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) has begun work this academic term on a development proposal to increase enrolment numbers at Dean Maguirc College in Carrickmore.

The school has experienced significant growth in recent years, creating what has been described as an urgent need for improved facilities.

The matter was raised at the Assembly by West Tyrone Sinn Féin MLA, Declan McAleer, who asked Education Minister Paul Givan whether his department was working with CCMS to advance the proposals for the school.

It is understood CCMS has now engaged with the principal, James Warnock, and chair of the board of governors, Anne Marie Fitzgerald, to begin gathering the information required for the project. This process was due to commence at the start of the academic year last month.

Responding to Mr McAleer, Minister Givan said Dean Maguirc and other school development projects remain under review.

“However, the delivery of all announced projects will very much be dependent on securing additional and significant sustained capital funding,” he said.

“Currently the College has approved admission and enrolment numbers of 80 and 440 respectively. CCMS is seeking to increase those numbers through the development proposal.

“In the interim, the school can continue to request additional places on an annual basis through a temporary variation process until a DP is brought forward.

“I understand CCMS wrote to the school in April 2025 and provided an update on the progress of the development proposal submission. However, obviously I will be the decision maker when the development proposal comes across my desk and it would be inappropriate for me to comment further.”

Mr McAleer acknowledged that while the minister cannot comment on the detail of the development proposal at this stage, as this lies with CCMS, he would continue to press both the Department and CCMS for progress.

“Dean Maguirc College plays a vital role in the local community, and it is essential that its facilities match the quality of education it provides,” he said.