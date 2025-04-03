New plan to look at parking problems in Newtownstewart

There are new plans to look at parking issues in Newtownstewart.

A new project was recently launch to oversee the regeneration of the village and one of the key topics identified was parking.

As a result, Derry City and Strabane District Council is looking to appoint a consultant to provide a detailed report on what the current parking problems are, and how they can be addressed.

Advertisement

In a tender document issued this week, a council spokesperson said following the launch of the Newtownstewart Town Centre Regeneration Framework, council officers have been engaging with local stakeholders across a range of key themes and issues.

“A key consideration for local stakeholders relates to current and future on-street/off-street car parking provision that supports the growth of Newtownstewart as a thriving and vibrant town centre that serves the needs of the location population,” said the spokesperson.

“Therefore, a key action within the Regeneration Framework is the commissioning of a focused study to examine current and future car parking provision in the town centre.

“Derry City and Strabane District Council therefore seek to procure a consultant to undertake research and development of the Newtownstewart Town Centre Car Parking Capacity study.

“The objective for this study is to analyse and understand the carparking demands within the main street and surrounding commercial streets leading towards main street Newtownstewart.”