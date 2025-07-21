BROUGHT TO YOU BY
New plan to look to future of mast at historic Tyrone site

  • 21 July 2025
There have been calls for the mast to be removed.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 21 July 2025
A row over at a telecommunications mast of one of Tyrone’s best known landmarks has taken a new twist.

Mid Ulster District Council has issued a tender for a feasibility study to ‘remove, relocate or reduce’ the mast tower at the Hill of The O’Neill in Dungannon.

There have been calls in recent years for the mast, which is owned and used by NI Water, to be removed from the historic site.

NI Water also recent use of the mast to mobile phone operators and emergency services.

The new tender document states the council and NI Water seek a company to undertake a feasibility study to determine potential options for the Dungannon mast.

“The study will also determine what other technology solutions may be available to support current providers availing of the Tower (Mast).

“The feasibility study requires engagement with the 3rd party operators, NI Water, MUDC and other stakeholders to evaluate potential options. NI Water owns and operates a microwave radio Telecommunications Tower (Mast) located at Hill of The O’Neill Service Reservoir, Dungannon.

“This Tower (Mast) forms part of the UK’s Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) for Transport and Water sectors and Emergency Services sub-sectors.”

The Hill of The O’Neill is one of the most important heritage sites in Ireland with panoramic views over seven of the nine counties of Ulster.

This location has been the site of castles, barracks, and seats of power for thousands of years.

