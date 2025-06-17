New plan to try and stop speeding drivers in Tyrone village

NEW measures are being brought in to try and stop drivers speeding through Magheramason.

There have long been concerns with the speed of many drivers as they pass through the village on the A5 road between Strabane and Derry.

The Infrastructure Minister, Liz Kimmons, has revealed that new signs are to be installed in the village in an attempt to tackle the problem.

She was responding to a question in the Northern Ireland Assembly from DUP MLA Gary Middleton about the speeding issues in Magheramason.

The Minister said she was aware that local officials have attended a site meeting with elected representatives to hear residents’ concerns.

“Following this meeting it is proposed to install advanced warning signs on both approaches to the controlled crossing adjacent to the petrol station.

“The warning signs, along with SLOW roads markings adjacent to the new signs will be located approximately 100 metres in advance of the controlled crossing.

“The warning signs will be placed on a high visibility backing board and the existing traffic island bollards will be replaced with new high visibility bollards.

“I can advise that enforcement of speed limits is the responsibility of the PSNI. Incidents of speeding or inappropriate driver behaviour along the Victoria Road should be reported directly to the PSNI.”