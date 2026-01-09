New plans to double the size of Home Bargains store in Dungannon

NEW plans would see the Home Bargains store at the Oaks Shopping Centre in Dungannon more than double in size.

The plans are now a step closer to being realised, as Mid Ulster planning officers have determined that there is no need for a Sewer Adoption Agreement.

Such an agreement, according to planning officers, is not required, as it only applies to multi-unit developments, as opposed to single units.

The major scheme will see the retail unit significantly enhanced, in addition to a new garden centre.

Plans for the revamped store and garden centre were approved back in June; however, the Sewer Adoption Agreement remained an issue until a planning meeting this week of Mid Ulster District Council, when a recommendation was made for that requirement to be removed altogether.

That recommendation was proposed by Councillor Deirdre Varsani (Sinn Féin, Dungannon DEA) and seconded by Councillor Clement Cuthbertson (Democratic Unionist Party, Dungannon DEA).

Mid Ulster District Council planning officers described the applicant’s plans as follows in their June report.

“This proposal is for the extension of a long-established Home Bargains store, increasing the store from 1,040sq m gross to 2,183sq m gross, with a garden centre of 760sq m gross.

“The proposal is to double the footprint of the current store, extending it westwards into the current derelict brownfield lands.

“The north, east and west elevations of the current store will remain unchanged. The existing vehicular access to the Oaks Centre will be used, along with the existing car park.

“The service yard will continue to have an access from Dunlea Vale, and the service access point will move slightly to the west.

“Through the submitted retail assessment, the applicant/agent has demonstrated that the proposal will have strong local economic benefits.

“Within the submitted Retail Statement, the following economic benefits have been demonstrated: £3.5million investment; sustain existing retail jobs; 80 construction-related jobs; significant rates boost; and regeneration of [a] derelict brownfield site.

“It also has been demonstrated that the development will not harm amenity of any nearby property, and no objections have been received.”