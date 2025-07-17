New plant academy set to power up construction skills

A NEW plant academy is launching to equip residents in Strabane and the surrounding areas with essential skills for careers in the fast-growing construction sector.

The programme, delivered by McKinney’s Safety Centre in Strabane, is funded by the Department for Communities through the Labour Market Partnership (LMP).

The initiative comes as the North West region prepares for a wave of major infrastructure projects, including the Derry Strabane City Deal.

The academy offers hands-on training in dump truck operation, telehandler use and roller driving, all aligned with industry demand.

“This is a unique opportunity for our community to up-skill and gain training that will directly assist them in securing upcoming jobs,” said Kevin O’Connor, head of business at Derry City and Strabane District Council.

“With significant growth anticipated in the construction sector, the need for skilled workers has never been greater.”

The Plant Academy is open to residents of the council area who meet eligibility criteria.

Selected participants will gain valuable certifications and the skills needed to access long-term employment opportunities.

To apply or find out more, contact Hazel at McKinney’s Safety Centre via email at:

Hazel@mckinneysafety.com