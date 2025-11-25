Advertisement

New play park upgrades planned for Omagh and Seskinore

  • 25 November 2025
Council chairman Barry McElduff pictured with children in one of the new parks.
FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has completed four new play park upgrades.

The upgraded parks are in Beragh, Donagh, Loughview Drive in Enniskillen and Erne Terrace in Derrygonnelly.

A council spokesperson said the improved facilities will provide ‘safe, inclusive, and fun spaces for children and families’.

“The upgraded parks feature modern multi-play units, wheelchair-accessible and sensory play equipment, adventure and climbing structures, in-ground trampolines, and improved seating and landscaping – ensuring everyone can enjoy quality play and community time.

“These improvements form part of the Council’s Play Park Strategy, delivering modern, accessible, and welcoming spaces for all.

“More upgrades are already underway in Omagh and Seskinore, with further projects planned for 2026.”

